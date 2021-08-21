Pakistan lodges complaint to investigate assault on Afia Siddiqui

(@fidahassanain)

The Reports say that Dr. Afia Siddiqui sustained minor injuries after she was assaulted by a federal inmate at Federal Medical Centre Carswell.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2021) Pakistan has lodged a formal complaint with the relevant US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter of assault on Dr Afia Siddiqui by a fellow inmate at Federal Medical Center Carswell and ensure her well-being.

In response to media queries regarding well-being of Dr Afia Siddiqui, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said our Embassy in Washington DC as well as our Consulate General in Houston immediately took up the matter with the US authorities concerned.

He said our Consul General in Houston also visited Dr Afia Siddiqui immediately to ascertain her well-being and safety.

The spokesperson said she received some minor injuries.