UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Maintaining Poppy-free Status Since 2001: Minister Of State For Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Pakistan maintaining poppy-free status since 2001: Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju

Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Friday informed the Senate that Pakistan was maintaining a poppy free status since 2001, as recognized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Friday informed the Senate that Pakistan was maintaining a poppy free status since 2001, as recognized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Responding to the Pakistan Peoples Party's Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, he said the last drug survey was conducted in 2013 and in this regard, the Bureau of Statistics had been approached to conduct fresh drug use survey in the country.

The minister said they were being partnered by National Institute of Population Studies and funded by UNODC. True picture of increase or decrease in the use of drug or prevalence of a particular drug among a particular stratum of society, would be developed based on the concrete figures collected after fresh survey, he added.

He said the government was making all out efforts to control the menace of drugs and presently, there were four rehabilitation centers working in the country.

He said that on supply side control, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had made 459.5 tons seizures which were recognized in the World Drug Report 2022 of UNODC.

"Pakistan's efforts are continuing to keep the country and the world safe," he maintained.

He said the ANF consisted of 3,600 employees out of which only 2,200 were operational and maintaining the law enforcement activity across the country including international borders including Iran, Afghanistan and India.

The minister said the ANF actively performed duties at seaports, dry ports and airports to control drug trafficking. With the inadequate Human Resources, efforts were being made at grass roots level to snub the local drug traffickers/handlers and users, he added.

He said narcotics and psychotropic substances were being used for the manufacturing of medicine and there was a possibility that due to pilferage the same may be used for recreational activities as a drug. There was no mechanism that could monitor and collect data of those people who used such type of drugs, he added.

He said the Ministry of Narcotics Control in coordination with Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan had allocated quota of substance used for manufacturing narcotics and psychotropic drugs.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Senate World United Nations Iran Drugs Same Tangi Pakistan Peoples Party May All Government

Recent Stories

SU management decided to establish software house

SU management decided to establish software house

4 minutes ago
 Tourists advised to be extra cautious during snowy ..

Tourists advised to be extra cautious during snowy area's visit

4 minutes ago
 Court postpones indictment of Gill till Feb 2

Court postpones indictment of Gill till Feb 2

4 minutes ago
 Brazilian Police Launch Operation to Find Supporte ..

Brazilian Police Launch Operation to Find Supporters of Pro-Bolsonaro Riots

4 minutes ago
 French government flags softer pensions stance aft ..

French government flags softer pensions stance after protests

5 minutes ago
 SU conducts drawing test for admission to Institut ..

SU conducts drawing test for admission to Institute of Art and Design

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.