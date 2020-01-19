Pakistan, Malaysia face similar challenges: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday has said that Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad, being the most experienced and accomplished statesman of the Muslim world, faces exactly the same problems as my government.

In a tweet, the premier has shared an article titled, "Startling Similarities - Pakistan and Malaysia."He said that PM Mahathir is confronted with an entrenched political mafia that has bankrupted and indebted Malaysia, leaving state institutions devastated.