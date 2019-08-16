Pakistan, Malaysia have scope in investment, tourism sectors: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan and Malaysia can explore the scope of their close and fraternal ties, particularly in the fields of investment and tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan and Malaysia can explore the scope of their close and fraternal ties, particularly in the fields of investment and tourism.

Talking to High Commissioner-designate to Malaysia Amna Baloch here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said the relations between the two countries were based on solid foundation of a shared faith, culture, and cooperation.

The president said Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Malaysia and urged upon the High Commissioner-designate to make efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He emphasized that efforts should be made to enhance Pakistan's exports through special focus on value added products.

He directed the High Commissioner-designate to promote the investment-friendly policies of Pakistan and urge Malaysian investors to fully utilize these opportunities.

He also emphasized the need for bolstering our tourism sector, which has huge growth potential.

President Alvi reiterated that Pakistan would never condone the blatant human rights violation in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and would always stand by its Kashmiri brethren.

He underscored that all High Commissioners and ambassadors must highlight the Kashmir issue and Indian oppression in Occupied Kashmir.