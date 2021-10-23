Pakistan, Morocco Bilateral Joint Exercise 2021 concludes at NCTC Pabbi

UrduPoint.com

The Pakistan-Morocco Bilateral Joint Exercise 2021 concluded on Saturday participated by the special forces of both the countries, where the closing ceremony was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi

During the exercise, Special Forces of Morocco and Pakistan practiced various drills involved in counter terrorism operations including cordon and search, compound clearance, close quarter battle, fast roping, rappelling and combat medics, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

"This is the first ever joint exercise between the two countries," it added.

The training was aimed at sharing mutual experience in counter terrorism domain, rehearsing and adopting best practices and enhancing cooperation between the two armies.

