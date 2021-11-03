UrduPoint.com

'Pakistan Must Invest In Human Resources To Cope With Future Challenges'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:38 PM

'Pakistan must invest in human resources to cope with future challenges'

Pakistan must invest in its most precious human resources to face the multiple challenges of population explosion and increasing unemployment due to corona and global meltdown, said Engineer Asim Munir, Chairman BOM (Board of Management), Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Faisalabad & Chiniot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan must invest in its most precious human resources to face the multiple challenges of population explosion and increasing unemployment due to corona and global meltdown, said Engineer Asim Munir, Chairman BOM (board of Management), Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Faisalabad & Chiniot.

Addressing a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that skill providers must focus on equipping youth with hi-tech skill so that they could independently operate and also conduct routine maintenance of the new machines with extra features of robotic and artificial intelligence.

He appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and paid best tribute to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Ali Salman Siddique, Chairman TEVTA Punjab who were seriously working on this multidimensional project.

He said the TEVTA had already upgraded the syllabus of different courses in consultation with industrialists so that their need of skill manpower could be fulfilled in addition to accommodating the job seekers in the local industrial units.

He lamented that our education system had inherent faults and a majority of students were still studying outdated non-productive subjects. "Thus, they are unable to become successful entrepreneurs and their only available choice was to run after jobs", he said and added that a paradigm shift was required to sensitize this huge chunk of our population to get technical education and play their productive role in the national economy.

He suggested that at least one male and one female technical school must be established in each Tehsil which could produce highly skilled manpower. He said that instead of spending huge capital on the construction of new school buildings, we could utilize the existing schools while evening classes could also be started for the on-job workers to upgrade their skills.

He said that international organizations were ready to fund such projects and the government must conducta comprehensive feasibility study to pave the way for funding of this project. "Skilled HR could also beexported to earn precious foreign exchange for the country", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Exchange Education Punjab Job Male Chiniot Government Best Jobs Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives Spanish Minister of Culture

Sharjah Ruler receives Spanish Minister of Culture

26 minutes ago
 Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

2 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Akbar appointed as SSP (Operations) Islam ..

Syed Ali Akbar appointed as SSP (Operations) Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Becomes Bulgaria's National Calamity Due ..

COVID-19 Becomes Bulgaria's National Calamity Due to Vaccine Hesitancy - Hospita ..

5 minutes ago
 Russian Navy to Start Receiving Zircon Missiles Ne ..

Russian Navy to Start Receiving Zircon Missiles Next Year - Putin

5 minutes ago
 India asked to bat by Afghanistan in must-win T20 ..

India asked to bat by Afghanistan in must-win T20 World Cup game

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.