Pakistan Navy Celebrates Navy Day With Full Zeal And Fervour

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:17 PM

Pakistan Navy Celebrates Navy Day With Full Zeal And Fervour

Pakistan Navy celebrated 54th anniversary of‘Navy Day’ to commemorate its stunning performance against a much bigger enemy during 1965 War

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th September, 2019) Pakistan Navy celebrated 54th anniversary of‘Navy Day’ to commemorate its stunning performance against a much bigger enemy during 1965 War.

Audacious attack by Pakistan Navy Warships during ‘Operation Somnath’ on Indian Radar Station at Dwarka and confinement of Indian Navy Fleet within its own waters by Pakistan Navy Submarine GHAZI, are the glorious reminiscences of the day.

In his message on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi said that 8th September, the Navy Day,will remain a golden chapter in our naval history. On this day, the chivalry with which Operation Somnath was undertaken will continue to be a source of inspiration and pride for us

Pakistan Navy commemorates this day to pay homage to our heroes of 1965 war and to revive the same spirit of fearlessness, sacrifice and selfless devotion. It is a day to carry forward the legacy of self-belief, audacity and unflinching resolve to do the utmost to ensure a brighter tomorrow for our future generations. Expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren at this critical juncture, the Admiral said that Indian attempt to annex Jammu & Kashmir through fascist control has serious implications for peace of the entire region.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to support the just struggle of Kashmiris till resolutions of Kashmir issue. He further said that this day calls for rekindling the spirit of sacrifice and selfless devotion to the country and we pledge to defend our motherland to the last man and last drop of blood. The day dawned with special prayers offered in all Naval mosques for integrity progress and prosperity of the country and particularly for the success of Kashmir struggle. Quran Khawani was held for eternal peace of Shuhada of the 1965 war. Wreath laying ceremonies and FatehaKhawani were also held at Shuhada’s memorials across the country. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at all Naval units and establishments. Other activities of the day included various colourful sports fixtures held at Navy units/ establishments. Moreover, on the occasion of Navy Day, Pakistan Navy also released a special documentary, ‘Zarb-e-Aab’which depicts the capabilities of Pakistan Navy’s Marines and Special Forces to undertake special operations and also reiterates the pledge of Officers and Sailors of Pakistan Navy to sacrifice everything for the sake of our motherland.

