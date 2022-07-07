UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Confers Military Awards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2022 | 09:53 PM

Pakistan Navy confers military awards

In an impressive Investiture Ceremony held at Naval Headquarters here on Thursday Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi conferred military awards upon Pakistan Navy personnel

The recipients of Sitara-l-lmtiaz (Military) were Cdre Ahmed Hussain, Cdre Muhammad Khalid, Cdre Dr Nazir Ahmad, Cdre Asim Zaman Malik, Cdre Dr Muhammad Farhan, Cdre Muhammad Naeem Anwar, Cdre Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, Capt Mahmood Ul Haq, Capt Muhammad Farhat Abbas, Capt Omar Farooq Malik, Capt Kamran Haneef Chaudhry and Capt Hamid Sohail, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-lmtiaz (Military) were Cdr Umar Ali Farooq, Cdr Majid Mahmood, Cdr Roomi Jabeen and Lt Cdr Sadia Mazhar.

The recipient of Tamgha-i-Basalat was Lt Cdr Malik Abbas Hassan.

The recipients of Imtiazi Asnad were Lt Cdr Muhammad Niaz and Muhtram Shah LINTT.

Eight Awards of TK(M)-I, 3 awards of TK(M)-II and 14 awards of TK(M)-III were conferred upon CPOs and Sailors. Letter of Commendation by Chief of the Naval Staff have been awarded to 31 Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.

The ceremony was attended by serving and retired officers of the Pakistan Navy.

