Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration In Damb, Gaddani

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy has distributed ration bags among the impoverished coastal and creeks' communities living in the Damb and Gaddani areas.

Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association (SWA) organises various welfare activities to support local populace of Coastal and Creeks area, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

In this context 350 ration bags carrying daily commodities (one month ration package) were distributed in Damb and Gaddani.

The aim of ration distribution campaign was to help the under privileged families of Coastal areas, it added.

The noble efforts of Pakistan Navy and SWA in development and welfare of Coastal community were appreciated by the local community.

More Stories From Pakistan

