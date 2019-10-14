UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Free Eye Camp At Abdul Rehman Goth, Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:28 PM

With an aim to facilitate and educate the local populace about eye related diseases Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established Free Eye Camp at Abdul Rehman Goth Hawks Bay, Karachi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-14th Oct, 2019) With an aim to facilitate and educate the local populace about eye related diseases Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established Free Eye Camp at Abdul Rehman Goth Hawks Bay, Karachi.

During the Eye Camp, team of Eye Specialists and General Duty Medical Officers provided free consultation to visiting patients. In addition to treatment, a lecture on health awareness was also given to the patients about different diseases of eyes,child health, sanitation of living area, deteriorating maternal health and nutritional deficiencies. A large number of patients were treated and provided with free medicines.

