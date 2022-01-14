UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar Held At Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 11:31 AM

Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar was held at Bahria Auditorium Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th January, 2022) Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar was held at Bahria Auditorium Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest

While addressing the seminar, Naval Chief emphasized upon multifarious traditional and non-traditional challenges being faced in maritime realm by Naval forces throughout the globe. The Admiral urged to strengthen inter-agencies cooperation at national level and enhance collaboration at regional as well as global level to suitably counter and quell transnational threats in maritime domain.

The Chief Guest while appreciating quality of the papers commended panel members for presenting well researched papers and organizers for conducting the seminar in a professional manner.

Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar is prominent event held annually under the auspices of Operational Commands i.e Fleet and Coastal Command during which selected panels of officers from relevant Commands present papers on contemporary naval professional issues.

