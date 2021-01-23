UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Ship Reaches Djibouti Carrying 50 Metric Ton Rice For Calamity-hit People

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:45 AM

Pakistan Navy Ship "NASR" Friday arrived Djibouti on a Port Call carrying a full load of 50 metric ton rice for calamity-hit people of Republic of Djibouti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship "NASR" Friday arrived Djibouti on a Port Call carrying a full load of 50 metric ton rice for calamity-hit people of Republic of Djibouti.

President Assembly National of Republic of Djibouti Mohamed Ali Houmed welcomed the visit of PNS "NASR" to Djibouti and thanked the Government of Pakistan for the support. "NASR" is a replenishment ship serving Pakistan Navy since 1987.

The PNS "NASR" is visiting to deliver food, as humanitarian assistance, to the people of Djibouti affected by catastrophic floods, droughts and influx of refugees from across the Gulf of Aden. The ship will continue its voyage to circumnavigate the African continent aimed to build the image of Pakistan through goodwill visits among major Horn and West African counties including Sudan, Benin, Niger and Kenya.

The ship is led by Commodore Shafqat Hussain Akhtar SI (M), Commander 9thAuxiliary Warfare Squadron. The PNS NASR was received by Shozab Abbas, Ambassador of Pakistan accredited to Republic of Djibouti, based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said a press release received here.

Mohamed Ali Houmed also emphasized to swiftly build sisterly relations between Djibouti City and Gwadar. He acknowledged that global sustainable development hinges upon durable solution of all outstanding conflicts in the world including Jammu and Kashmir.

During the stay, Ambassador Abbas and Mission Commander Shafqat called on Chief of Djiboutian Navy, Colonel Ahmed Daher Djama. The two sides discussed matters of mutual interests and contributions of Pakistan's Peacekeepers in strengthening peace and stability in Africa.

The Djiboutian Naval Chief highly applauded the role of Pakistan Navy in combating piracy and fighting against serious hydrological hazards in Arabian Sea region.

The ambassador hosted a banquet in honor of visiting Pakistani Naval officers, which was attended by senior Djiboutian politicians, Navy officers, diplomats and leading Pakistani businessmen based in Djibouti.

