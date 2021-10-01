Pakistan Navy Special Services Group participates in 11th Multinational drill Cormorant Strike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy's Special Service Group (SSG) participated in the 11th multinational 'Exercise Cormorant Strike 2021' concluded at Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The multinational exercise was conducted under the auspices of Sri Lankan Army at Infantry Training Center Minneriya, said a Pakistan Navy media release here received.

Exercise Director, Commander Reserve Strike Corps Major General Harendra Ranasinghe, welcomed the Special Operations Forces of all regional participating countries that include Bangladesh, India, Maldives and Nepal.

The exercise was exclusively designed to exchange professional expertise in 'Special Operations Forces' (SOF) domain.

The aim of the exercise was to build synergy, strengthen military relationships and enhance interoperability among Special Operation Forces of participating countries.

The Multinational Exercise focused operations included anti-terrorism operations, disaster relief reconnaissance missions, riverine operations and counter-terrorism in maritime domain.

Professional experience gained during multinational exercise will be rewarding in conduct of joint operations against common threats and will augment cooperation among participating countries.