Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz In Turkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 02:45 PM

Pakistan Navy Special Service Group SSG(N) participated in bilateral Special Operations Forces (SOF) Exercise ‘AYYILDIZ 2023’ with Turkish Su Altı Taarruz (SAT) at Istanbul, Turkiye

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Navy Special Service Group SSG(N) participated in bilateral Special Operations Forces (SOF) Exercise ‘AYYILDIZ 2023’ with Turkish Su Altı Taarruz (SAT) at Istanbul, Turkiye. The exercise is regularly conducted in Pakistan and Turkiye alternately.


The aim of the exercise was to strengthen military relationships, improve coordination & interoperability and exchange of professional expertise in Special Operations Forces (SOF) domain. During exercise several basic to advance level exercises were conducted.

Exercise AYYILDIZ-2023 proved highly beneficial to enhance professional acumen of SOFs and is a testimony to the long lasting brotherly relations of the two countries.

