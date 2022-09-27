Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood affected areas: Asad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium has highlighted the mammoth scale and size of the calamity and said the flood disaster is turning into food, health and livelihood crises.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2022) Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and European Union Dr Asad Majeed has said Pakistan needs additional support not only for rescue and relief but also rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood affected areas.

Participating in European Parliament's Development Committee Debate on 'Humanitarian Situation in Pakistan Following the monsoon floods', he highlighted the mammoth scale and size of the calamity and said the flood disaster is turning into food, health and livelihood crises.

He called for solidarity and support for the people of Pakistan through additional assistance, debt relief and preferential market access.

Representing European Commission's Directorate General for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, Deputy Head of Unit Ms Valentina Auricchio assured that the EU would continue to work with Pakistan to address the humanitarian situation and make additional assistance available to the flood affected areas.

A number of members of the European Parliament's Development Committee called for additional humanitarian and disaster mitigation support to the flood affected areas as well as debt moratorium for Pakistan.