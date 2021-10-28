Pakistan participates in Asian Dialogue for cultural heritage conservation

Pakistan has participated in the two-day Asian Dialogue for Cultural Heritage Conservation held in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan has participated in the two-day Asian Dialogue for Cultural Heritage Conservation held in Beijing.

Speaking at the event, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque congratulated the Chinese government for organising the event.

He added that as an ancient civilisation with rich cultural diversity, Pakistan supported cooperation among Asian countries for preservation of cultural heritage, promotion of cultural ethos and joint archaeological expeditions.

The ambassador highlighted that such mechanisms were imperative to fostering the spirit of Asian fraternity and advancing common interests for mutual benefit and experience sharing.

Organised by China Administration of Cultural Heritage Conservation and government of Beijing Municipality, the event was held under the theme of 'promoting dialogue among civilizations, shaping the future of Asia.

' The idea of establishing the Dialogue was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing in May 2019. Pakistan supported the idea and worked closely with the Chinese government for holding the 1st meeting of Dialogue and its outcomes.

The event was attended by Hu Heping, Minister of Culture and Tourism of China;. Li Qun, Administrator of China Cultural Heritage Administration; Xing Qu, Deputy Director General of UNESCO and representatives of ten founding countries including Pakistan, China, Iran, U.A.E and Syria, among others.

To meet its future objectives, the conference agreed to constitute various mechanisms including Asian Alliance for Cultural Heritage Conservation, Fund for Cultural Heritage Conservation and Youth Ambassador Program.