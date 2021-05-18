UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Participates In China Graduate Fashion Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:42 PM

Pakistan participates in China Graduate Fashion Week

Pakistani fashion graduates from Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture participated in China Graduate Fashion Week 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Pakistani fashion graduates from Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture participated in China Graduate Fashion Week 2021.

They were especially invited to participate in this edition as part of the celebrations of 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties being commemorated this year, according to a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

China Graduate Fashion Week is a regular annual feature of the China Fashion Association for last 16 years.

It provides a platform for promoting domestic and foreign fashion colleges and showcasing their creativity through fashion shows, design contests, exhibitions and thematic forums.

Opening ceremony of 17th edition of China Graduate Fashion Week was held yesterday in 798 Art Zone, Beijing.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Beijing From

Recent Stories

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

1 hour ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

1 hour ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

1 hour ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

1 hour ago

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens W ..

1 hour ago

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.