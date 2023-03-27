UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Pavilion At Brussels Festival Attracts Visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels participated at an international festival with a uniquely designed Pakistani pavilion featuring Pakistani street food, handicrafts, sporting products, photo booths and many interesting activities for the visitors.

The International school of Brussels Festival is an annual celebration of diverse cultures and traditions from all around the world, which was held after a gap of three years, due to the global Covid pandemic.

A large number of visitors including the younger generation Monday visited the international festival and took keen interest in various facets of Pakistani culture, reflected through interesting and informative documentaries, books, and cultural displays.

The embassy of Pakistan had displayed an array of cultural displays depicting rich heritage, cultural diversity, tourism and export potential of the country.

The displays included artifacts, ornaments, handicrafts, top export products, traditional costumes and photographs.

A selection of books and documentaries about tourism and culture in Pakistan, were also showcased, which provided the visitors with a unique insight into the rich history, traditions and tourism potential of the country.

The traditional Pakistani street food also attracted many visitors who liked the traditional Pakistani cuisine especially, Biryani, Samosas, Seekh Kebabs, Kheer as well as special Pakistani Kashmiri chai.

The pavilion also featured a Hina tattoo corner, offering intricate and beautiful henna designs for those looking for a more immersive experience.

The visitors deeply appreciated the Pakistani cuisine and beautiful artifacts displayed at the Pakistan Pavilion.

