Pakistan People's Party Leader And Senator Sassui Palijo Condemns Peshawar Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's party leader and Senator Sassui Palijo Monday strongly condemned the deadly bomb blast in a mosque at Peshawar Police lines.
In a statement, she said that it was very unfortunate that innocent worshipers were targeted by the terrorists, however such barbaric terrorist attacks could not weaken the nation's resolve for a peaceful Pakistan.
Sassui prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with courage.