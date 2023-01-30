(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's party leader and Senator Sassui Palijo Monday strongly condemned the deadly bomb blast in a mosque at Peshawar Police lines.

In a statement, she said that it was very unfortunate that innocent worshipers were targeted by the terrorists, however such barbaric terrorist attacks could not weaken the nation's resolve for a peaceful Pakistan.

Sassui prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with courage.