Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senior Leader Qamar Zaman Kaira Calls For Political Unity Over Confrontation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 11:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that confrontation was not the way but political unity to navigate through difficulties.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that dialogue and cooperation among political rivals could bring national stability.
He said that political leaders should not to remain stuck in the past.
“If we continue with the blame game, we won’t be able to move ahead,” he said.
Kaira said that unfortunately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has the tendency to use derogatory language against political leaders, state institutions, and constitutional bodies, describing such behavior as deplorable.
Such actions could exacerbate existing problems and hinder the country's progress, he claimed.
He urged all political parties to adopt a plan together for the betterment of democracy and Pakistan.
