Pakistan Perceives No Threat From Western Border: Qadri

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:12 PM

Pakistan perceives no threat from western border: Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday said Indian investment worth billion of rupees in Afghanistan to fan communal hatred here had gone in vain after the Taliban took full control of the land locked country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday said Indian investment worth billion of rupees in Afghanistan to fan communal hatred here had gone in vain after the Taliban took full control of the land locked country.

Addressing Paigham-e-Pakistan conference, he said in past India had used Ghani led Kabul government against Pakistan for over a last decade.

However, Pakistan's western border was now secure after Taliban's take over, he added.

The minister said the world should not have high expectations from Afghanistan as right now it was going through a transition phase.

Religious scholars would toe the policy of government regarding Afghanistan.

Brushing aside the allegations of forced conversions in Sindh, he said no case of forced conversion had been reported from Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Addressing on the occasion, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan.

The game played by India in Afghanistan in past was destructive for peaceful atmosphere in Pakistan, he added.

Meanwhile, the conference once against endorsed the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative said national integration could only be achieved through a process of national cohesion, stability, prosperity, strength and feeling of being a united nation.

