Pakistan Pledges US $ 3 Million For SAARC Covid-19 Emergency Fund

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:27 PM

Pakistan on Thursday pledged US $ 3 million towards the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Covid-19 Emergency Fund to support regional efforts in the fight against Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday pledged US $ 3 million towards the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Covid-19 Emergency Fund to support regional efforts in the fight against Coronavirus.

"While communicating Pakistan's decision to the SAARC Secretariat, it has been conveyed that all proceeds of the Fund should be administered by the SAARC Secretariat and that the modalities for the Fund's utilization should be finalized through consultations with the Member States as per the SAARC Charter," a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

Pakistan's perspective in this regard was also conveyed during a telephone conversation between Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Secretary General SAARC Esala Ruwan Weerakoon on Thursday, the statement added.

"Being a founding member, Pakistan considers SAARC an important platform for regional cooperation.Pakistan remains committed to the SAARC process and will continue working with the Member States to strengthen regional cooperation," the Foreign Office said.

