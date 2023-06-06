UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Poland Agree To Take Measures To Boost Bilateral Trade, Diplomatic Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Poland have agreed to take practical measures to intensify cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest to boost bilateral trade and diplomatic ties.

The two sides, at the 8th round of Pakistan-Poland Bilateral Political Consultations held here on June 05, reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and dialogue.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Muhammad Saleem, while the Polish delegation was led by Under Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Wojciech Gerwel. The Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski also attended the Consultations.

They reaffirmed their mutual desire to intensify cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, energy sector, dairy and agriculture, financial sector, defence, migration & mobility, higher education and harmonization of visa regime.

It was also agreed to encourage cooperation between the media house and chambers of commerce of the two countries.

The two sides discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest and reviewed collaboration at international forums, including at the United Nations. They found a convergence of views on important issues and agreed to continue cooperation at the multilateral fora.

The next round of Consultations will be held in Warsaw in 2024.

