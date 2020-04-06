Pakistan Post Northern Punjab circle delivers pensions to 79,000 retired employees

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post Northern Punjab Circle has delivered pension to 79,000 retired employees at doorstep in six days.

An official of Pakistan Post Northern Punjab circle told APP on Monday that postmen worked even on Sunday to complete the process of pensions payment.

He said for the first time pensions was paid at doorstep and it would help to build trust on national institutions.

He said directives were issued for field staff and all general post offices to use masks and gloves in accordance with the department's guidelines to prevent from coronavirus.