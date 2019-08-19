Pakistan post receives 1539 registrations for 'PakPostShop'

Pakistan Post Shop has received 1539 registrations up until July for partnership in online shopping portals and retailers since it was started in February earlier this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Post Shop has received 1539 registrations up until July for partnership in online shopping portals and retailers since it was started in February earlier this year.

Under Pakistan post's e-commerce initiative, Pakistan post shop offered partnership opportunities to online shopping portals and stores to benefit from Post's country-wide infrastructure, delivery and logistics network.

Talking to APP, an official of Pakistan Post said that they were receiving the registration offers in bulk but partnership was offered only after a scrutinized process that confirmed the authenticity and seriousness of the entrepreneur or retailer.

He said those who registered their brands were not only online store owners but regular retailers were also showing interests in working with us to get advantage from the post's logistics services.

Some of the online official partners included Pets One, 71 Sports, Trendz, Book Berry, Bed n Shines and Dry but store. These stores dealt in sports goods, dry fruits, Books, furniture, Home appliances, clothings and fashion accessories. They also offered home delivery services.

E-commerce business is rising in popularity in Pakistan. This service enabled the partners to seek assistance from the postal service that propose seamless counter operations, time tested payment system and collect and return services to get their products order and deliver in all cities, towns and virtually 80,000 villages