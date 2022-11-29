UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railway Launches ERP System To Improve Efficiency

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Pakistan Railway on Tuesday signed an agreement with Telemarks Consulting Private Limited for converting its manual data into digital form through Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system with an aim to improve its efficiency and services

The commencement of ERP system in the railway was the beginning of new chapter which would help ensure innovation, transparency and direct monitoring in the working, said a press release.

ERP system was the dire need of time which would provide advance facilities to the passengers, improve the operation efficiency and transparency in tenders.

Similarly, the service matters of the employees would be performed in a better manner and the records of retired railway employees would be converted into digital form.

