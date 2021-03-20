Pakistan Railways chairman stresses speeding up work on Islamabad-Istanbul train

Pakistan Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani has stressed the authorities concerned to speed up work on the Islamabad-Istanbul (Turkey) train project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani has stressed the authorities concerned to speed up work on the Islamabad-Istanbul (Turkey) train project.

Presiding over a meeting at the PR headquarters here on Saturday, he reviewed different issues for operationalisation of the train.

The meeting participants discussed security, track situation, rolling stock and availability of locomotives for the train.

The PR chairman directed the PR team for Islamabad-Istanbul train to immediately contact the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Secretariat by removing all hurdles and problems in the launch of the train service.

He directed the railways police and other security agencies to ensure protection of the project when it becomes operational.

PR Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon, Additional Secretary Anwar Baloch and other senior officers attended the meeting.