Pakistan Railways Karachi Division Starts Debris Clearance From KCR Track

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:26 PM

Pakistan Railways Karachi Division starts debris clearance from KCR track

The team of Pakistan Railways on Friday started work to clear the Karachi Circular Railways KCR's, on the directives of the Supreme Court

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The team of Pakistan Railways on Friday started work to clear the Karachi Circular Railways KCR's, on the directives of the Supreme Court.

In order to make clear the KCR route for revival of this historic mass transit project, the Pakistan Railways has constituted three teams, of its officials for clearance of carcass from the areas where encroachments have been eliminated.

The teams with their different timelines for completing the desired tasks have started their work.

The debris will be cleared from the areas include urdu college - Liyari Nadi, Gillani & Liaquatabad, Nipa Fly over - Karachi university station, remaining work from Level Crossing 17 near Manghopir to Orangi Station and Orangi station towards Gillani.

More Stories From Pakistan

