Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at 6th IPU Global session in Paraguay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Friday said the international community should put pressure on India to take immediate steps to lift curfew, stop genocide of Kashmiris by Indian occupied forces in the held Kashmir.

Addressing "Empowering youth through well being" chaired by German MP Ulrich Lechte at the 6th IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Paraguay, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to expose the oppression and gross human rights violations of fascist Modi regime against the brave Kashmiri people.

The Nazi style takeover of India by the RSS-BJP extremist ideology and the danger it brings not only to the regional peace but also has put the world peace at stake, said a press released issued by Central Media Department, PTI.

The fascist Hindu Extremist Modi Government should know that when a nation unites for freedom struggle and does not fear death, no force can stop it from achieving its goal.

Young parliamentarians from across the world showed solidarity with the people of Kashmir as Senator Faisal Javed and Senator Shahzaib Durani made statements on Kashmir during the session.

He said the whole assembly (of MPs from 40 countries) stood up for one minute to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Faisal said there was immense suffering of women, children, the elderly and sick who were not able to access hospitals and medicines and food supplies.

The ongoing internationally recognized dispute of Kashmir has led to war and near war like situations between Pakistan and India - two nuclear armed countries.

We demand that keeping in view the gravity of the situation, the international community should put pressure on India to take immediate steps to lift curfew; release of young boys and political prisoners; restoring of Article 370 - India must give back special status and autonomy to Kashmir, he added.

Senator Faisal said that India has taken illegal and unilateral actions on 5 August 2019 in violation of several United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Although decades of Human Rights violations continue in Indian Occupied Kashmir but recent unilateral actions by India have crossed all limits.

It has been over a month, there is a complete curfew in Kashmir imposed by India. Indian forces are killing children, women and youth, he added.

He said there is a genocide going on in Kashmir by India. There is a media blackout and Indian forces are using pallet guns. There is abduction of young boys in the middle of every night. India has turned this beautiful valley (what we call Heaven on Earth) into a jail.