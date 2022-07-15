Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democracy, National Unity Day

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Foreign Office says the heroic struggle of the brave Turkish people against the treacherous coup attempt of 15 July 2016 shows that with unity, courage, resolve and commitment, nations can overcome all odds and challenges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2022) Pakistan has reaffirmed solidarity and strong support for the brotherly people and government of Turkiye as they mark their 6th Democracy and National Unity Day.

The Foreign Office said people and government of Pakistan join the fraternal people and Government of Turkiye in paying tribute to all those martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of Turkiye's democracy and stability.

It said the exceptional relations between our two peoples embedded in common religious, cultural, linguistic, and spiritual heritage date back to centuries and have withstood the tests of times.

Noting the resolve of the political leadership on both sides, the Foreign Office said the historic, multi-faceted strategic relationship between the two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength.