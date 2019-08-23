Pakistan rebuts Indian Media reports on FATF

This is with reference to the news published in Indian media about Pakistan being black listed by APG

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) This is with reference to the news published in Indian media about Pakistan being black listed by APG.It is clarified that APG in its 22nd AnnualMeeting held in Canberra, Australia from 18-23 August 2019 has adoptedPakistan's 3rd Mutual Evaluation Report and has put Pakistan in itsenhanced follow-up as per APG's Third Round Mutual Evaluation Procedures.

In line with APG's Third Round Mutual Evaluation Procedures, Pakistan wouldbe required to submit follow-up progress reports to APG on quarterly basis.It is further clarified that the media reports being circulated aboutPakistan being blacklisted by APG are incorrect and baseless.