UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rebuts Indian Media Reports On FATF

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:15 PM

Pakistan rebuts Indian Media reports on FATF

This is with reference to the news published in Indian media about Pakistan being black listed by APG

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) This is with reference to the news published in Indian media about Pakistan being black listed by APG.It is clarified that APG in its 22nd AnnualMeeting held in Canberra, Australia from 18-23 August 2019 has adoptedPakistan's 3rd Mutual Evaluation Report and has put Pakistan in itsenhanced follow-up as per APG's Third Round Mutual Evaluation Procedures.

In line with APG's Third Round Mutual Evaluation Procedures, Pakistan wouldbe required to submit follow-up progress reports to APG on quarterly basis.It is further clarified that the media reports being circulated aboutPakistan being blacklisted by APG are incorrect and baseless.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Australia Canberra Progress August 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

PM directs more transfer stations in Karachi for p ..

3 minutes ago

Law Enforcers in Kaluga Region Stopped Activity of ..

3 minutes ago

Govt efforts to reduce deficit succeeding: PBIF

3 minutes ago

Russia's Luxury Aurus Cars Showroom May Be Opened ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad District Court (IDC) attack case hearing ..

22 minutes ago

NA body summons PCB Chairman, MD

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.