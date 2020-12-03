Pakistan records 39 more deaths due to Covid-19 in last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2020) Pakistan reported 39 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The official sources said that as many as 3,499 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

They said that 42, 904 tests were conducted in different parts of the country.

The total numbers of patients recovered from the virus reached to 346, 951, with 51, 654 active cases across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan says as health workers and hospitals are under severe pressure due to coronavirus, collective efforts are needed to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Presiding over the meeting of Federal cabinet in Islamabad, he said the country requires serious decisions and attitudes at this moment to contain the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said holding public meetings amidst spike in deaths from COVID-19 in the country tantamount to playing with lives of people.

The cabinet approved reduction in price of 100 mg injection of REMDESIVIR from 9,244 to 5,680 rupees, which has proved effective in treatment of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister directed for timely purchase and ensuring availability of coronavirus vaccine.

The cabinet was also briefed in detail about the two mega projects, including the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development in Lahore and Bundle Island in Karachi, initiated by the present government.

The Prime Minister said both the projects are very important to curbing environmental pollution, earning precious foreign exchange and providing employment to people.