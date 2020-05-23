UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 1, 115 Death With 53, 199 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 03:17 PM

Pakistan reports 1, 115 death with 53, 199 cases of Coronavirus

Sindh is at the top among all other provinces with 21, 645 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 18, 730 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with  7, 391 cases, Balochistan with 3, 198 cases, Gilgit-Balitsn with  607 cases and Islamabad with  171 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2020) The death rose to 1, 115 after 53, 199 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Wednesday.

Sindh is at the top among all other provinces with 21, 645 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 18, 730 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 7, 391 cases, Balochistan with 3, 198 cases, Gilgit-Balitsn with 607 cases and Islamabad with 171 cases.

As many as 16, 653 people recovered from Coronavirus in different parts of the country.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) provided the sixth consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE) against COVID-19 to the provinces.

The consignment was dispatched to Sindh, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday.

A spokesperson of NDMA said, 52500 N-95 masks were sent to Sindh, 5250 to Azad Kashmir and 8750 to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The equipment also included sixty three thousand protective suits to Sindh, 6300 to Azad Kashmir and 10500 to Gilgit-Baltistan.

In addition, the provinces have been provided with face masks and shields, surgical gloves, shoes covers and safety goggles.

The supply of seventh consignment of protective equipment to the hospitals will be started after Eid.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU 'frugal four' present own proposal for virus ai ..

2 minutes ago

Eight dead after brawl in high security Mexican pr ..

2 minutes ago

Pochettino wants Premier League return

2 minutes ago

Kiev Partially Eases COVID-19 Lockdown as Epidemio ..

18 minutes ago

RESCUE-1122 chalks out comprehensive plan for Eidu ..

18 minutes ago

3 bootleggers arrested, 350 liter liquor seized:

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.