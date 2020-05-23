Pakistan reports 1, 115 death with 53, 199 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh is at the top among all other provinces with 21, 645 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 18, 730 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 7, 391 cases, Balochistan with 3, 198 cases, Gilgit-Balitsn with 607 cases and Islamabad with 171 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2020) The death rose to 1, 115 after 53, 199 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Wednesday.

As many as 16, 653 people recovered from Coronavirus in different parts of the country.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) provided the sixth consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE) against COVID-19 to the provinces.

The consignment was dispatched to Sindh, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday.

A spokesperson of NDMA said, 52500 N-95 masks were sent to Sindh, 5250 to Azad Kashmir and 8750 to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The equipment also included sixty three thousand protective suits to Sindh, 6300 to Azad Kashmir and 10500 to Gilgit-Baltistan.

In addition, the provinces have been provided with face masks and shields, surgical gloves, shoes covers and safety goggles.

The supply of seventh consignment of protective equipment to the hospitals will be started after Eid.