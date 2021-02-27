UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 33 Deaths Due To COVID-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 02:34 PM

Pakistan reports 33 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

The Official figures show that  1,315 new cases of infection surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 33 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 1,315 new cases of infection surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

The death toll with latest figures reached to 12, 837. The officials conducted 39, 086 tests of COVID-19. The total numbers of confirmed cases of virus infection 21, 554 across the country out of which 153 were in critical condition.

The yesterday witnessed 64 deaths due to COVID-19.

The global pandemic is increasing fast in different countries.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for a global ceasefire to enable humanitarian access for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.

In a series of tweets, he said when people fight each other in the middle of a pandemic, the only winner is the virus.

About racism the UN Chief said we must do more and must act instead of merely condemning the acts of racism.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Same National University

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings win the toss, decided to bowl first ..

14 minutes ago

Armenian President Yet to Decide on Dismissing Gen ..

13 minutes ago

PAF's Operation Swift Retort proves Quaid's vision ..

13 minutes ago

Establishment of Kalash Valleys Development Author ..

15 minutes ago

Two more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital ..

16 minutes ago

Teacher held for harassing student in burewala

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.