Pakistan reports 33 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show that 1,315 new cases of infection surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 33 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 1,315 new cases of infection surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

The death toll with latest figures reached to 12, 837. The officials conducted 39, 086 tests of COVID-19. The total numbers of confirmed cases of virus infection 21, 554 across the country out of which 153 were in critical condition.

The yesterday witnessed 64 deaths due to COVID-19.

The global pandemic is increasing fast in different countries.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for a global ceasefire to enable humanitarian access for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.

In a series of tweets, he said when people fight each other in the middle of a pandemic, the only winner is the virus.

About racism the UN Chief said we must do more and must act instead of merely condemning the acts of racism.