Pakistan Reports Eight Deaths After Tally Of Coronavirus Cases Reach To 1102

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:27 AM

Pakistan reports eight deaths after tally of Coronavirus cases reach to 1102

Sindh and Punjab have major coronavirus patients with 410 and 323 cases respectively.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2020) Pakistan on Thursday reported eight deaths while the tally of confirmed cases of coronavirus reached to 1102, with Sindh having 410 cases, Punjab with323 cases,Balochistan 131, KP with 121, Gilgit-Baltistan with 84, Islamabad with 25 cases and Azad Jammu & Kashmir with one case.

(More Info to Come)

