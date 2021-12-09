UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports First Case Of Omicron Variant In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 11:38 AM

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant in Karachi

Qasim Soomro, Sindh Parliamentary Secretary for health, has confirmed that new variant of COVI-19 has been found in a woman who is under treatment at a local private hospital in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 09, 2021) The first case of Omicron variant of Coronavirus has been reported in Karachi.

Sindh Parliamentary secretary for health Qasim Soomro in an interview has confirmed that new variant has been found in a woman who was tested positive for corona and is under treatment at a private hospital in the city.

He said the woman has travel history and her contact history is being ascertained so that required measures could be taken to contain the further spread of this variant.

Minsiter for Planning and Development Asad Umar who is also head of National Command and Operation Centre had warned earlier that they could not stop Omicron from coming to Pakistan but its impact could be reduced. He had said that vaccination was the only way to control Omicron and urged the citizens to go for full vaccination.

