Pakistan, Russia No Longer Confined to 'Opposing Camps' of Cold War Era - Khan

Pakistan and Russia are no longer in "opposing camps" of the Cold War era, and Islamabad is hoping that its relationship with Russia will keep improving, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told Sputnik in an interview.

"Pakistan and Russia, and before [it] was the Soviet Union, we did not have a very good relationship with each other. And then, when [there was] the Afghan jihad, when the Soviets went to Afghanistan, we were in opposing camps. But times have changed now ... And I am very happy that we now are moving closer to Russia, we are developing our relationship with them," Khan said.

"Pakistan has now opened up its vision of rather than being restricted to one or two countries, it's just opened up.

And this is a new world coming up, things are changing in the world. The world is changing. The power centers are changing, or there are different power centers growing. And so we hope that in this new world order our relationship with Russia keeps improving," the prime minister said.

Khan added that Islamabad used to "look to the United States as the only ally and trading partner, and of course Europe" but was now looking to China as well.

"Pakistan is also with the CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor], which is [part of] the Belt&Road Initiative," Khan said.

The prime minister remarked that Russia itself used to be oriented toward the West for a long time but then started "looking towards East and South."