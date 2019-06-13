UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Russia No Longer Confined To 'Opposing Camps' Of Cold War Era - Khan

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:30 AM

Pakistan, Russia No Longer Confined to 'Opposing Camps' of Cold War Era - Khan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) SLAMABAD, June 13 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - Pakistan and Russia are no longer in "opposing camps" of the Cold War era, and ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) slamabad is hoping that its relationship with Russia will keep improving, Pakistani Prime Minister ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) mran Khan told Sputnik in an interview.

"Pakistan and Russia, and before [it] was the Soviet Union, we did not have a very good relationship with each other. And then, when [there was] the Afghan jihad, when the Soviets went to Afghanistan, we were in opposing camps. But times have changed now ... And I am very happy that we now are moving closer to Russia, we are developing our relationship with them," Khan said.

"Pakistan has now opened up its vision of rather than being restricted to one or two countries, it's just opened up.

And this is a new world coming up, things are changing in the world. The world is changing. The power centers are changing, or there are different power centers growing. And so we hope that in this new world order our relationship with Russia keeps improving," the prime minister said.

Khan added that Islamabad used to "look to the United States as the only ally and trading partner, and of course Europe" but was now looking to China as well.

"Pakistan is also with the CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor], which is [part of] the Belt&Road Initiative," Khan said.

The prime minister remarked that Russia itself used to be oriented toward the West for a long time but then started "looking towards East and South."

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Jihad Russia Europe China CPEC United States June 2019

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

39 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

40 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

40 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

45 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

55 minutes ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.