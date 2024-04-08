Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

(@Abdulla99267510)

Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif express the views during their bilateral and one on one meeting in Makkha, held after the Iftar to which the Prime Minister and his delegation were invited by Mohammed bin Salman.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest.

Both leaders appreciated the upward trajectory of longstanding fraternal relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister conveyed prayers and best wishes for the health and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation by the Saudi authorities.