Pakistan sensitized world on Kashmir issue:Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said Pakistan has successfully sensitized the world regarding the alarming human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and exposed Indian designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said Pakistan has successfully sensitized the world regarding the alarming human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and exposed Indian designs.

In an Interview after his return from Geneva, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he highlighted Kashmir issue and appreciated the response of Human right organization as positive.

He said Pakistan has taken up the Kashmir issue at all international fora and highlighted plight of the people of occupied Kashmir He said that international community was criticizing India over its atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi said that he effectively presented the case of innocent Kashmiris at the United Nations Human Rights Council meeting at Geneva.

He said his visit was highly successful, adding, Pakistan's diplomacy to highlight Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir was on right track.

Qureshi said he met International Media and human right organizations and informed them about the deteriorating law and order situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said the International media was also playing its role to expose real face of India.

Minister said the leadership of different countries including human right organizations and civil society in Geneva have also demanded Indian government for lifting of curfew imposed by Modi government in Occupied Kashmir.

He said there was also a demand from the Indian government to allow media coverage.

Minister said Pakistan will always stand with Kashmiris and will not be deterred from its just stance based on United Nations Security Council's resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He said India has completely locked down the valley as a result of which there was shortage of food, medicines and other necessities.

He said the international community has also started raising voices against what India was doing in Kashmir valley.

He said India has converted Kashmir into highly militarized zone and said Pakistan was using all diplomatic channels to pressurize India to lift curfew and give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the global perception of Indian-occupied Kashmir was changing as he presented the facts against the New Delhi-sanctioned atrocities in the valley.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan's biggest success was that the participant countries spoke against the human rights violations.

Minister said the people of Kashmir have been deprived of their basic necessities of life for over a month.

He said Modi has destroyed the democratic face of India. It is high time for United Nations to intervene and take appropriate measures to avoid any catastrophe in the region, he demanded.

The entire Pakistani nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in the time of need, minister said.