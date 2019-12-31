'Pakistan should move towards digitalization for progress'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan should switch over to digitalization to make progress , said Dr Rizwan Asif of Aalto University, Finland

He expressed these views while addressing a day long seminar on beneficial usage of internet for students and society at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here on Tuesday.

He said, "Our youth should use internet for exploring business horizons instead of focusing on social media".

He shed light on usage of internet positively for studying and research saying that it can benefit both students and researchers a lot in exploring new vistas for knowledge and briefed the participants in length about internet.

Speaking on the occasion, MNSUA Vice chancellor, Dr Asif Ali, said the varsity was focusing on entrepreneurship through which they could run their own business in future if they did not get a job.

He informed that the varsity had been offering short courses of computer for its students to sharpen their skills.

In-charge Dean Social Sciences, Dr Irfan Baig, Dr Abdur Razzaq and others also spoke on the occasion.

A good number of students and faculty members attended the seminar.