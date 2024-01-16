Pakistan-Sri Lanka Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Relations
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 10:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations through exchange of high-level visits and engagement on a wide range of issues including trade and investment.
The agreement was expressed during a meeting between Caretaker Foreign Minister of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry, on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Kampala, Uganda.
FM Jilani underscored the importance that Pakistan attaches to its relations with Sri Lanka. He said Pakistan was committed to work with Sri Lanka for mutual prosperity and development.
The two Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction over the strength and vitality of Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen these relations.
