Pakistan Stands With Japanese People In Tragic Moments: FO

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:06 PM

Pakistan stands with Japanese people in tragic moments: FO

Pakistan Friday expressed heartfelt condolences to the people of Japan on the tragic incident in Kyoto resulted in loss of lives and also scores of injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Friday expressed heartfelt condolences to the people of Japan on the tragic incident in Kyoto resulted in loss of lives and also scores of injured.

"We stand by our Japanese friends in mourning and wish the injured quick recovery," Foreign Office Spokesman said in a tweet.

Thirty-three people died as a man set on fire an animation studio in Kyoto.\932

