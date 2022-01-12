UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Hijacking Of UAE-flagged Cargo Vessel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the hijacking of the UAE-flagged cargo vessel "Rawabi" by the Houthis near the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the hijacking of the UAE-flagged cargo vessel "Rawabi" by the Houthis near the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen.

"Such blatant acts not only threaten the freedom of maritime navigation but also endanger international trade and security of the region," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Expressing Pakistan's solidarity with the UAE, the spokesperson called for the immediate release of the vessel and its crew.

According to the UAE media, the ship had 11 crew onboard from five countries including seven Indian sailors and one each from Ethiopia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Myanmar.

The ship was on its way from Socotra Island in Yemen to the port of Jazan in Saudi Arabia, carrying equipment leased by a Saudi company used in a field hospital on the island.

Pakistan India Foreign Office Yemen UAE Company Saudi Indonesia Ethiopia Myanmar Saudi Arabia Philippines Media From

More Stories From Pakistan

