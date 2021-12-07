Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile launch towards Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the launch of ballistic missile by Houthis towards Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, aimed against the civilian population and infrastructure.

However, the successful interception of the ballistic missile by the Royal Saudi Air Defence, prevented loss of innocent lives, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Such attacks not only violate international law, but also threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region. Pakistan calls for the immediate cessation of these attacks," it said.

The FO said Pakistan reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.