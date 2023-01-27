Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s brutal attack in Palestine

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2023) Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s brutal attack on the city and camp of Jenin in Palestine, killing several innocent Palestinians, including an elderly woman, and injuring at least 20 others.

The Foreign Office, in a statement today, said Pakistan denounces the spate of reprehensible, cold blooded and murderous attacks that have already killed thirty Palestinians this month.

It said Pakistan calls upon the international community to assume its responsibility in bringing these illegal incursions and actions by the Israeli occupation forces to a halt and ensuring adequate protection of the human rights of the Palestinian people.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan reiterates its strong and unwavering support to the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for full realization of their fundamental rights including the right to self-determination.

It said the people and the government of Pakistan extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and best wishes for full and swift recovery of the injured in this brutal attack.

The statement said Pakistan renews its call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan stood with people of Palestine.

In a tweet on Friday, he said Israel continues to massacre innocent Palestinians with impunity and killing of ten Palestinians including an elderly woman in Occupied West Bank calls for the strongest condemnation.

The Prime Minister stressed that sustainable peace in middle East is linked to two-state solution of the Palestine issue.