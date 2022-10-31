UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorism In Somalia

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in Somalia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack in Mogadishu, Somalia claiming over 100 innocent lives and injuring many.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and wounded.

The people of Pakistan stand in complete solidarity with the Somali nation in this most tragic hour of grief and mourning," the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The statement mentioned that Pakistan attached great value to its fraternal ties with Somalia, and believed that the resilient Somali nation shall emerge from this tragedy stronger.

The twin bombings in Somalia killed at least 100 people and injured around 300 on Sunday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Injured Attack Terrorist Foreign Office Mogadishu Sunday From

Recent Stories

SNGPL wants RLNG contracts with businesses

SNGPL wants RLNG contracts with businesses

38 seconds ago
 Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe ..

Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe journalist's death

31 minutes ago
 Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

52 minutes ago
 UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medi ..

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medical colleges from next session

1 hour ago
 PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 r ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.