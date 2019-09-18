UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) Provincial Assembly Member Iqbal Wazir Makes Hair Breadth Escape In Life Attempt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 12:28 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) provincial assembly member Iqbal Wazir makes hair breadth escape in life attempt

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) provincial assembly member Iqbal Wazir had a narrow escape in life attempt

North Waziristan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) provincial assembly member Iqbal Wazir had a narrow escape in life attempt.According to DPO Shafiullah Gandapur the attack on PTI member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Iqbal Wazir was made in Abakhel, Tehsil Spinwaam.

The car of Iqbal Wazir was targeted by a sniper gun however the vehicle was bulletproof and that's why he remained safe.Iqbal was coming from a funeral and the suspects targeted him on the way. Police have registered the case and started rhe investigation.

