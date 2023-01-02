UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Politics Based On Lies: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 06:55 PM

The Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has always practiced the politics of lies by spreading disinformation

Speaking to the media at Rawal House here on Monday after a reception hosted for the newly elected body of Hyderabad Press Club, he said the PTI's leader Fawad Chaudhry had leveled baseless accusations of horse trading on Memon and on Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.He challenged the whole PTI to prove the false allegations of Chaudhry.

"I am ready to face it even if I had spoken to any member of PTI," he assured.

Memon said he was waiting to see Chaudhry lodge a case against him in Punjab in connection with those allegations.

"I will appear before the investigating police officer in Punjab the day a case is registered against me," he announced.

He described a recent article published in a newspaper which alleged that the cases against PPP's Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari had been transferred from Rawalpindi to Karachi as part of an undeclared National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

He apprised that all those cases were still being heard in Rawalpindi.

"The individual who has written that article is a respected journalist. He was given fake information it seems," he observed.

He recalled that the PPP had founded the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and that it was a good decision of the party to stay in the parliament and not to resign then.

"If the PPP had resigned, Khan would have continued to hold the office of Prime Minister," he noted.

The minister announced that the work of reconstruction of the damaged houses of the rain and flood affected people would be started soon.

He reiterated that the Food Department was selling flour at the rate of Rs 65 per kilogram through the stalls set up in all districts of the province.

Responding to a question about the upcoming second phase of the local government elections in Sindh scheduled for January 15, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was always ready for the LG elections.

