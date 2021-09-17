UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Become Complete, Invincible After Completion Of Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir: Tabassum

President of the international think tank Institute for Peace and Development (INSPAD) and former Adviser Human Rights Dr Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum has said that Pakistan will become complete and invincible with the completion of Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir

"Kashmiris abroad have been playing the role of effective ambassador of Kashmir in every era. They are a valuable asset to the country by paying precious foreign exchange; their problems need to be solved on a priority basis," said the INSPAD President while talking to prominent British political, social and religious figure Abdul Khaliq Qadri in Kakra Town, said a media release here received.

Dr Tabassum said Pakistani and Kashmiri elected representatives in the UK would have to step up their activities for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

"The Kashmir Parliamentary Committee should be lined up and made functional. Mere statements alone will not make the Kashmir Committee useful. They should send their delegations abroad and inform the parliamentarians and policy makers about Indian atrocities and serious human rights violations. It is also needed to expose Indian war crimes," he underlined.

Sardar Tahir Tabassum further said that the leaders of all political and religious parties should work together for the freedom of Kashmir and stability of Pakistan by postponing their personal interest agenda till the elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Khaliq Qadri said, "Pakistan is a part and center of our faith. Kashmiris sacrificed three generations for the completion of Pakistan and are ready to make any sacrifice till freedom." He continued, "Our life and death is connected with Pakistan and independence of Kashmir but some negative attitudes of certain Pakistani parties cause great pain."The two leaders congratulated the new Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, and hoped that the new government would formulate an effective policy for the Kashmir as well as for the development of the area and for the role of base camp.

It may be recalled that from Abdul Khaliq Qadri's family, his son, daughter and granddaughter have been elected councilors from Walsall district of UK and he has been playing an active political role in UK Labor Party for last 40 years and his living character is proud and exemplary.

