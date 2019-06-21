UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Continue Fulfilling Int'l Responsibility Of Protecting Refugees: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:04 AM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said that on the World Refugee Day, Pakistan reaffirmed faithful adherence to the principle of international responsibility and burden sharing for protecting the refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said that on the World Refugee Day, Pakistan reaffirmed faithful adherence to the principle of international responsibility and burden sharing for protecting the refugees.

In his message on the World Refugee Day observed on the day (June 20), he reaffirmed Pakistan's solidarity and support for the refugees across the globe.

He said Pakistan was proud of its historic role and contribution in shaping the normative and legal regime for protection of refugees.

"From the Burmese refugees in the 70s, and Bosnian refugees in early 90s, Pakistan has always a generous host to people seeking safety, shelter and protection, irrespective of ethnicity, creed or religion," he remarked.

The foreign minister said the year 2019 marked 40 years of presence of millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

"By opening our home and hearts, the people of Pakistan have demonstrated exemplary hospitality towards their Afghan sisters and brothers. Our resources may have been modest, yet we have always endeavoured to uphold the values of compassion, generosity and hospitality," he said.

Qureshi said these values find expression in the opportunities provided by Pakistan including social mobility, employment, access to health and education for Afghan and other refugees.

The decision announced by the government to allow registered Afghan refugees to open bank accounts in Pakistan was another reflection of these values, the foreign minister remarked.

He said Pakistan commended the work of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the face of the growing refugees, dwindling resources and rising intolerance against refugees.�He said even as the UNHCR and hosting countries provided protection and support, these measures were no substitutes for scaling up efforts to prevent conflicts from erupting, help resolve long-standing disputes, create conducive conditions in their countries of origin and assist in accelerating voluntary, safeand dignified return of refugees to their homes.

